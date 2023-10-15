Rashid Khan hopes for 'big celebration' in earthquake-ravaged Afghanistan after England win

"It will be a big celebration back home," he told Star Sports after the game "We don't have that kind of win and that kind of situation back home in Afghanistan where people could celebrate. I think cricket is the only source which gives them lots of happiness and lots of good memories and people back home just wait. We have lost so many games but still the kind of support we get...and they are so excited for us to be playing in that stage."

"Winning the game against England was a big one for us, back home they will be so proud. Lately, we've had an earthquake back home where lots of people lost their lives, more than 3000. Around 2000 people's houses were destroyed. This victory will give them a little bit of smile on their faces and they could little bit forget their worries."

Rashid played a huge role in the win, both with the bat and ball. He first scored a crucial 23-ball 22 coming lower down the order to arrest a slide as Afghanistan recorded 284 in 49.5 overs. He then followed it up with a three-wicket haul taking his side to the biggest upset of the competition this year.

"Against a big team like England, it always gives you a kind of huge boost. We had very tough games in the Asia Cup and the series against Pakistan," he said.

There's no keeping down Mujeeb Ur Rahman after he strikes • Getty Images

"We were very close there but we were not winning those games, which was disappointing to the players because they were working very hard and at the end they were ending on the wrong side. They were not getting the right kind of energy and boost up. This win will give us a lot of energy for the rest of the competition. Now we have the belief that we can beat any side at any time."

While Rashid's major contribution came with the ball as he removed Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood, that isn't the thing that had him smiling from ear to ear. "More than the three wickets, it was the 23 runs that were crucial. I was so happy with that, especially the cover drive off Mark Wood," he said, "That is something I am more excited about after the game than my three wickets. That was the kind of contribution I wanted to have for the team. Happy after a long time to get three wickets. I was struggling a little bit to get the wickets as well but happy to get them at a very crucial time."

Along with Rashid, the other major influence in the game was Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman who first slammed a 16-ball 28 before picking 3 for 51 off his ten overs to take home the Player-of-the-Match trophy. After Fazalhaq Farooqi set the ball rolling with the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, Mujeeb made a mess of Joe Root's stumps inside the powerplay.

"As a spinner, it is very hard to bowl in the powerplay. You have only two fielders outside but that is something I have been working on in the nets," Mujeeb said at the presentation. "Bowling with the new ball there and I try my best to be as consistent as possible and that is something which made me more effective. In the powerplay, you don't have much of the areas to bowl wider or leg stump but I always try my best to bowl stump to stump and make it simple for myself.

"Whenever I am bowling in the nets, same mindset and same mentality. I am bowling into the wicket and that's where I am enjoying my bowling.

"It's a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the last World Cup champions. It is a great achievement for the whole nation, for the whole team and I think it is a kind of opportunity and we have worked hard for this day we beat such a big team but so happy for this performance."

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi termed this win against England as Afghanistan's best and was confident that this was just the start of his side's journey in the World Cup.