Sciver-Brunt displaces Mandhana to become No. 1 ODI batter
Harmanpreet Kaur also rose ten spots to move to 11th on the list for batters
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has displaced India opener Smriti Mandhana to become the No. 1-ranked ODI batter in the world.
She was the highest run-scorer with 160 runs at 53.33 average in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against India.
While Mandhana slips one position to second in the latest ODI rankings, there is a notable jump for India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is up ten spots to 11th on the batting charts after making a total of 126 runs in the series. Jemimah Rodrigues also rose two spots to 13th on the list.
Harmanpreet didn't start the ODI series well, but finished with 102 in the last match, which helped India seal the series 2-1. She also became the third India women's batter to breach the 4000-run mark during the course of her seventh century.
Rodrigues managed 101 runs in three games, with a highest score of 50 in the final game and 48 in the first.
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt is third in the rankings, while Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry and Australia captain Allysa Healy round out the top five of the list in ODIs.
There was also some movement for the Ireland players following their 2-0 ODI series win over Zimbabwe. Allrounder Orla Prendergast rose 12 spots to move to joint-22nd on the ODI batters list after an unbeaten 67 in the second ODI. She also rose ten places on the bowlers' list and moved to tenth position on the allrounders list.
England spinner Sophie Ecclestone continues to lead the ODI bowling list after finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against India with five wickets. Ashleigh Gardner, Meghan Schutt, Deepti Sharma and Kim Garth round out the top five of the bowlers list.