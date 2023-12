Ravi Bishnoi rises to the top of T20I bowling rankings

In the series against Australia, India gave Bishnoi a fair amount of bowling the powerplay, and it paid off - both in terms of wickets and controlling runs. They will hope Bishnoi, who bowls more googlies than legbreaks, can keep his form going as they prepare for the T20 World Cup which will be played in the West Indies - where spinners can come in particularly handy - and the USA in June next year. India have only six T20Is scheduled from now till that showpiece event, so there's not much room for experimentation, but they will take confidence from the 4-1 result over Australia