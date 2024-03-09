Stats - Ashwin beats Murali's 100th-Test special, Anderson goes where no pacer has gone before
And India bring their win-loss record in Test cricket to 178-all
178-178 - India's win-loss record in Test cricket after the Dharamsala Test. This is the first instance in India's Test history of their wins not being fewer than their losses. Currently, four other teams have a positive win-loss record in Test cricket: Australia (1.780), England (1.209), South Africa (1.105) and Pakistan (1.042).
36 - Five-wicket Test hauls for R Ashwin - the most by an India bowler, surpassing Anil Kumble's 35. Ashwin is now ranked joint-third for the most five-fors in Tests, alongside Richard Hadlee (36), with only Muthiah Muralidaran (67) and Shane Warne (37) ahead.
9 for 128 - Ashwin's bowling figures in Dharamsala, the best for any player in their 100th Test. Muralidaran's match figures of 9 for 141 against Bangladesh in 2006 were the previous best in a 100th Test. Ashwin also became the first player to take two hauls of four-plus in their 100th Test match.
700 - Wickets for James Anderson in Test cricket. He is the first pacer to register 700 Test wickets, and only the third player overall to achieve this milestone, after Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708).
100 - Test wickets for Ashwin at home against England. He is only the third bowler to bag 100-plus wickets against an opponent at home. Stuart Broad took 106 wickets against Australia at home, while Anderson has 105 against India in England.
Ashwin now has eight five-fors against England at home, the joint-most for a bowler against an opponent at home. Muralidaran also took eight five-fors at home against Bangladesh and South Africa.
14 - Number of five-fors for Ashwin in 39 Test innings at home where he opened the bowling. Only two bowlers have taken more five-fors when opening the bowling at home - 24 by Anderson and 16 by Dale Steyn.
24.6 - Bowling strike rate of India's spinners in Dharamsala. Only once before have India's spinners take 18 or more wickets in a Test match at a better strike rate: 21.5 against England in Ahmedabad in 2021.
118 - Test wins for India in India. These are the third-most home Test wins for any team, moving ahead of South Africa's 117. Only Australia (259) and England (233) are ahead of India on the list.
3 - Instances of India winning as many as four matches in a Test series, including this latest series win against England. Previously, they whitewashed Australia in a four-match series at home in 2013, and defeated England by 4-0 in a five-match home series in 2016.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo