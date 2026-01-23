India bowl and rest Bumrah, Axar out injured

Toss India chose to bowl vs New Zealand

India made two changes to their XI. Axar Patel, who hurt his finger during the first T20I in Nagpur, was a forced absentee, while Jasprit Bumrah was rested. In came Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana. Rana's inclusion allowed India to continue having batting cushion at No. 8.

New Zealand made three changes. Tim Seifert came in for Tim Robinson, Zak Foulkes for Kristian Clarke, and Matt Henry for Kyle Jamieson.

This is India's 100th T20I at home but only the second ever in Raipur. The pitch is right in the middle of the ground. The two square boundaries are 68m distant from the middle. The straight boundary is 75m away.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.