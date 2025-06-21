Ben Stokes repents in late spell after India capitalise on England's bowl-first call

The first day of a five-Test series feels a little early for self-flagellation. But there was Ben Stokes , pushing the limits of traditional frustration with a repenting evening spell.

The re-constructed knee, the recently re-weaved hamstring, pushed to the brink of their warranties, producing an average speed of 83mph across this spell, albeit with impressive comfort. Or rather, as comfortable as you can be bending your back on a flat deck as the sun beams 30-degree-celsius rays upon you.

The seven-over spell veered close to "long" territory, with six in a row after the tea break. Stokes insists, now that he is back to active duty as a full allrounder, his team-mates will be able to pull him up on bowling too much. But Ben, who might tap you on your flogged shoulder to take the whip out of your hand?

It all made sense, by the way. Stokes was the best bowler on show, 2 for 43 from 13 encouragingly smooth overs, so why wouldn't he keep doing it? The dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal - angled into off stump then seaming to beat the edge of a bat that had already carved 101 - showcasing the skill still in those fingers. And the late-repenting justified by a day of utter domination from India's top-order, finishing on 359 for 3 that began with Stokes putting them in.

You didn't need the score at stumps, to have witnessed the two gorgeous centuries from Jaiswal and Shubman Gill , or seen England's largely fortuitous initial double-strikes, to have reservations over the decision. Much like Nasser Hussain's infamous dud call in Brisbane back in 2002 , the buck stops with Stokes.

The explanation from the England camp was a peculiar one even after all that. The colour of the pitch on Thursday suggested to them that there was a touch of moisture that would remain by the morning. But with bright blue, cloudless skies, and with the temperature already uncomfortably high at 10am, with a distinct mug in the air.

Were they influenced by history? The last six teams to win here at Headingley had done so bowling first. But dig a little deeper into the last three and you'll find overcast skies and a spongey deck for England's innings battering of India in 2021, clouds and forecasted showers for the 2023 Ashes Test and a weary New Zealand opting to bat first on their way to a hat-trick of fourth-innings Bazball maulings.

Perhaps this was more about the team's own nature? Since the start of the Stokes-Brendon McCullum era (2022 summer), England have now won 10 tosses at home and batted first just once. It became a joke in the midst of this run that Stokes should respond to correct calls of the coin with "we'll have a chase". Oh boy, will you.

There was willingness from England's bowlers throughout. But they were not quite right. They started well to find what movement they could without being great, but it was often from too wide. And then when they opted for off stump, they were too short. Of the five venues that will host in this series, this is the one where you need to be fullest - just under six meters, the other four venues are over - to hit the top of the stumps.

An inexperienced attack could not quite nail their cues. And though Brydon Carse made a decent fist of what was not just his first home Test but only the 15th time in first class cricket in England that he has started with the new ball. Alas his penchant for overstepping was costly, with Jaiswal on 45 when England lost out on reviewing a "not out" LBW appeal that would have come back in their favour. Josh Tongue found his extra pace and bounce used against him, particularly by Gill - 34 off 31 against the Nottinghamshire quick - who relished the cat-and-mouse of England's desperate short-ball ploy.

Most humbling for England would have been the way Headingly quietened throughout the day, but for the regular applause of various Indian milestones and irregular cheers for rare English breakthroughs. This isn't just England's house, but Stokes' temple. And six years after his joy-giving miracle that is commemorated in various art forms outside this ground, his and his team's hardships were unfolding in front of an increasingly disinterested and thinning congregation.

Of the many factors that motivate Stokes, digging his team out of trouble and making amends for his own errors elicit the strongest responses on the field. Even if we are still early in this Test, and even earlier in this series, we know there will be more flagellation to come.