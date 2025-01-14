Gill makes himself available for Punjab's next Ranji Trophy match

His return will shore up a squad that will be without senior players Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, who have both been picked in India's T20I squad for the five-match series against England starting January 22 in Kolkata.

Gill's last Ranji Trophy appearance for Punjab came in 2022, when he played against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals in Alur. His return coincides with the Indian team management having laid down strict protocols for national players in the wake of India's 3-1 Test series loss in Australia.