India to host Sri Lanka for five women's T20Is in December
The T20Is will be played just before WPL, and act as preparation for the T20 World Cup next year
The WPL will then start from January 9 in Navi Mumbai before moving to Vadodara for the second half, even though no Sri Lanka player is in any of the five WPL squads.
The schedule of this bilateral series comes soon after the white-ball series between India and Bangladesh that was to happen in India in December got postponed earlier this month. That series was to feature three ODIs and three T20Is.
The five T20Is between India and Sri Lanka will act as preparation for the T20 World Cup next year that will be played from June 12 in England. The last time the two teams had met in any format was at the ODI World Cup opener on September 30, while the previous T20I between them had come at the T20 World Cup in October 2024.
India's next series after the WPL will be an all-format tour of Australia in February-March.