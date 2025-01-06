Harmanpreet, Renuka rested for Ireland ODIs; Mandhana to lead India

Raghvi Bist and Sayali Satghare have been called up for the series, while the likes of Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav continue to miss out. Bist recently made her T20I debut in the T20I series against West Indies in Navi Mumbai in December last year, where she played two games and made scores of 5 and 31. Satghare, meanwhile, received her India call-up for the ODIs against New Zealand in October 2024, but did not get a game.

Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwar, who made their India debuts in the West Indies ODIs in Vadodara, keep their places in the squad.

Mandhana also stood in as captain when Harmanpreet sat out of the last two T20Is against West Indies. Harmanpreet, however, returned for the ODIs, making 88 runs in three matches.

Shafali, who was dropped for the series against Australia and West Indies late last year, misses out on selection despite finishing as the top run-getter in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy that concluded on December 30. She scored 527 in seven games at 75.29, including a 197 against Bengal. More recently, on January 5, she scored a match-winning 91 off 71 balls for Team A in the chase against Team B in the ongoing One Day Challenger Trophy.

The India vs Ireland series, part of the 2022-2025 future tours programme, will be Ireland's first-ever bilateral tour of India, and the teams' first series against each other since 2006. Ireland have lost all of the 12 ODIs they have played against India so far. The sides last met in the T20 World Cup in 2023, when India won by five runs.

India women's squad for ODIs against Ireland