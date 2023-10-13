IOC accepts recommendation to include T20 cricket in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Next step will be for the IOC to vote at its 'Session', which will take place in Mumbai from October 14 to 16

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has "accepted" the recommendation to include T20 cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The IOC took the decision on Friday, at its executive board meeting in Mumbai. The next step will be for the IOC to vote at its 'Session', which will take place in Mumbai from October 14 to 16.

The recommendation was made by the LA28 local organising committee for the " potential inclusion " of five new sports - cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash - as new sports for the Los Angeles Games.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, IOC president Thomas Bach said all five sports were "in line" with the general ethos of the LA28.

"These proposals have been accepted as a package by the IOC executive board taking into consideration that these proposals and these sports are fully in line with the sports culture of our host in '28, with the American sports culture," Bach said. "All these proposals will now go to the IOC Session here in Mumbai for a vote.

"These sports will showcase iconic American sports to the world while bringing at the same time international sports to the United States. The inclusion will, on the other hand, allow the Olympics to engage with new athletes and fan communities in the US and globally."

During its presentation in front of LA28, the ICC had recommended a six-team T20 event for both men and women. The participating teams would comprise the top-six ranked sides in the ICC's men's and women's T20 rankings on a cut-off date. The ICC proposed the T20 format as the best format since both LA28 and the IOC had emphasised that the format should be one in which there is a world championship conducted (which ruled out the T10 format, for example), has a compact duration (which ruled out ODIs) and had significant spectator interest.

Even if cricket features in the LA Olympics, the IOC would once again review its inclusion in future editions, including the Brisbane 2032 one. India, too, is bullish about entering the fray to host the 2036 Olympics. Asked if the game's popularity would have an impact on the Olympics, especially in the Global South, Bach agreed cricket's appeal would not only benefit the Olympics but also help the sport broaden its own popularity globally.

"This is a win-win situation," he said. "The Olympic Games will give cricket a global stage and the opportunity to grow beyond the traditional cricket countries and regions. And for the Olympic movement, it's an opportunity to engage with the fans and athletes community, to which so far we have very little or no access. And we see this move also very much reflected here in how one can enrich the other: we see it in India where you see the growing Olympic spirit, where you see a number of Olympic sports gaining strength and becoming popular. And cricket still being the No. 1 sport and the most popular sport."