Chahal becomes first bowler to to take 200 wickets in IPL
Chahal reached the landmark by dismissing Mohammad Nabi in Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become the first bowler in the history of IPL to reach the mark of 200 wickets. Chahal got to the milestone when he dismissed Mohammad Nabi of Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Monday.
After Mumbai elected to bat, Chahal was introduced into the attack in the eighth over of the innings and struck with his third ball. It was a gently floated legbreak that caught the leading edge of Nabi's bat for a simple return catch to the bowler.
Chahal, who went past Dwayne Bravo as the highest wicket-taker in IPL history last season, created the record in his 153rd match. It was, however, an expensive evening for Chahal where he picked 1 for 48 off his four overs.
"I never even thought about it [becoming the highest wicket-taker] when I started playing the IPL," Chahal had said last year after toppling Bravo. "I was with Mumbai Indians for three years [when I started], but my journey actually started from 2014. There have been a lot of ups and downs, and I've enjoyed a lot too. I've learnt from my downs, and what I'm today is because of my downfalls and [support from] my close ones."
Chahal was first signed up by Mumbai Indians in 2011 but only made his IPL debut in 2013. That was the only game he played for the Mumbai franchise in the IPL, going wicketless across four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.
He was then acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2014, and that's where his IPL career really took off. Chahal played 113 matches for RCB from 2014 to 2021, and picked up 139 wickets at an average of 22.03 and an impressive economy rate of 7.58. He still remains the highest wicket-taker for RCB in the IPL. However, he was not retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and was picked for INR 6.5 crore by Royals.
Chahal has represented Royals since 2022. He bagged 27 wickets at an economy of 7.75 for them during their run to the IPL final that year, including his only five-for in the IPL so far - 5 for 40 against KKR. Three of those wickets were part of a hat-trick - he got Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in what was a four-wicket over, with Venkatesh Iyer dismissed earlier.
Chahal has 13 wickets so far in IPL 2024, and sits at the top of the list along with Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.