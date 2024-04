Chahal becomes first bowler to to take 200 wickets in IPL

Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become the first bowler in the history of IPL to reach the mark of 200 wickets . Chahal got to the milestone when he dismissed Mohammad Nabi of Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Monday.

After Mumbai elected to bat, Chahal was introduced into the attack in the eighth over of the innings and struck with his third ball. It was a gently floated legbreak that caught the leading edge of Nabi's bat for a simple return catch to the bowler.

Chahal, who went past Dwayne Bravo as the highest wicket-taker in IPL history last season, created the record in his 153rd match. It was, however, an expensive evening for Chahal where he picked 1 for 48 off his four overs.

"I never even thought about it [becoming the highest wicket-taker] when I started playing the IPL," Chahal had said last year after toppling Bravo. "I was with Mumbai Indians for three years [when I started], but my journey actually started from 2014. There have been a lot of ups and downs, and I've enjoyed a lot too. I've learnt from my downs, and what I'm today is because of my downfalls and [support from] my close ones."