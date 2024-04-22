Chahal becomes first bowler to to take 200 wickets in IPL

After Mumbai elected to bat, Chahal was introduced into the attack in the eighth over of the innings and struck with his third ball. It was a gently floated legbreak that caught the leading edge of Nabi's bat for a simple return catch to the bowler.

"I never even thought about it [becoming the highest wicket-taker] when I started playing the IPL," Chahal had said last year after toppling Bravo. "I was with Mumbai Indians for three years [when I started], but my journey actually started from 2014. There have been a lot of ups and downs, and I've enjoyed a lot too. I've learnt from my downs, and what I'm today is because of my downfalls and [support from] my close ones."