Markram, Marsh and Badoni push LSG to 159 against DC in Lucknow

Mukesh struck twice in the 14th over, dismissing Abdul Samad (2), who was promoted to No. 4, and Marsh (45). Impact Player Ayush Badoni 's 36 off 21 balls gave LSG's total a modicum of respectability before Mukesh cleaned him and Pant up in the last over. At the break, Badoni suggested that though the pitch was slow, 180 was the par score. At the toss, Axar had reckoned that dew would make conditions easier for batting during the chase.