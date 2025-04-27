Rickelton, Suryakumar propel MI to 215

Mumbai Indians 215 for 7 (Rickelton 58, Suryakumar 54, Mayank 2-40) vs Lucknow Super Giants



Mayank took the new ball and his pace was in the mid 130kph to early 140kph range. Rohit Sharma pulled Mayank for two sixes and holed out to short third when Mayank changed his pace and bowled wide of the stumps.

Rickelton could've been run-out on 5 in the second over, but instead he scored two fours and a six off Prince Yadav when the fast bowler erred in length.

LSG used four overs of spin in the powerplay. Ravi Bishnoi beat Will Jacks on the sweep in the fifth over and hit the pad, but the impact was outside the line. There were no other chances created in the powerplay. Rickelton closed out the powerplay with two sixes and a four off mystery spinner Rathi, who had not conceded a six in the first six overs until that point. Rickelton went onto bring up his fifty off 25 balls.

Rathi dried up the boundaries before luring out Rickelton with a wide ball that he sliced to point. Mayank's return in the next over was less successful as a 16-run over took MI to 105 for 2 in ten overs.

Prince's reverse-swinging yorker then knocked Jacks over for 29. Suryakumar then decided to go after Bishnoi in the 13th over, but the legspinner was able to dismiss Tilak Varma despite conceding 16 runs.

Suryakumar brought up his 4000th run in the IPL with a ramp off Avesh and got another six off Prince over fine leg again. At 157 for 5 in 15 overs, MI were ready to launch but Mayank set them back when he dislodged Hardik's leg stump and gave away just five runs in the 16th over.