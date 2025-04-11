Ashwin and Jadeja, an unhappy reunion

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed 55 wickets each in 67 IPL matches together for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) between 2012 and 2015. During the period, they reached three finals, including winning the title in 2015. Ashwin's creative genius dovetailed beautifully with Jadeja's metronomic accuracy, turning Chepauk into a fortress. Between 2012 and 2015, CSK won 18 of their 25 games at home, boasting a win-loss ratio of 2.571.

In their quest to recreate that winning formula ten years later, CSK splurged INR 9.75 crore on Ashwin and reunited him with Jadeja and his beloved Chepauk. But the grand reunion hasn't produced the kind of output CSK and their fans might have hoped for. CSK have already lost two in a row at home and another defeat in Chennai will leave them in unfamiliar territory.

Ashwin has conceded almost ten an over for five wickets this season and has completed his quota in only three out of five games. While Jadeja's economy rate (8.07) is better than Ashwin's, the left-arm spinner has managed just two wickets in five matches and has not completed his quota in any of those.

Ashwin came into this IPL season as a retired international cricketer and started it having not played professional cricket for three months. His first ball to Suryakumar Yadav , in the powerplay against Mumbai Indians , was right in the slot and was pumped over the covers.

That forecasted how Ashwin has fared in the powerplay this season: 78 runs off 30 balls for just one wicket at an economy of 15.60. Between 2012 and 2015, his powerplay economy rate was 6.25.

The entire landscape of T20 has changed since then. It has become a different sport, with batters trying to launch every ball into orbit. Mitchell Marsh, who is among the top run-getters this season, recently described going at a run a ball in the powerplay as "panic stations". Offspinners are a dying breed and Ashwin, arguably, is the last of that breed.

He has dipped into the carrom ball and turned it the other way, but batters just keep coming at him. There are also other factors that have hampered Ashwin. Chepauk no longer offers the sharp turn that it used to in the past, with CSK going on the record to express their dissatisfaction with the pitches at home. In Guwahati, CSK perhaps made a tactical error by throwing Ashwin at Rana, who was promoted to No. 3, to take advantage of his match-up with the spinner.

Ashwin hasn't had luck going his way either. In his final over against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, Ashwin looped up a carrom ball wide of Priyansh Arya 's swinging arc and drew a mis-hit, but Mukesh Choudhary misjudged the catch and ended up stepping on the boundary cushion.

Ashwin isn't the only spinner who is going for runs in the powerplay. Even a mystery spinner and a modern superspecialist like Rajasthan Royals' Maheesh Theekshana is going at over ten an over during this phase. The powerplay has become such a hostile environment for bowlers, especially spinners. CSK coach Stephen Fleming lauded Ashwin for fronting up to do a difficult job for them.

"That sixth over is a tough over, so don't underestimate that role that he's playing," Fleming said in the lead-up to CSK's game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). "And after that, he came back really well. I think the last couple of overs went for single figures. So we're asking him to do a tough role, but what we are doing is taking wickets, and that's been the positive thing. We felt we've actually restricted teams to below-par scores, and it's been the batting that has held us up on this occasion."

Unlike Ashwin, Jadeja doesn't bowl in the powerplay; he usually bowls in the middle overs. Jadeja, who has retired from T20Is, has always had excellent defensive skills, but the arrival of Noor Ahmad has given CSK's attack a point of difference. So they have preferred Noor's left-arm wristspin over Jadeja's fingerspin during the middle overs this season. Noor is currently the purple cap holder, with 11 strikes in five games at an economy rate of 8.33 and an average of 13.63.

Noor Ahmad's addition has given CSK another spin option • AFP/Getty Images

"I think we've got some good options with the spin department," Fleming said when asked if CSK were underutilising Jadeja's bowling. "Ruturaj [Gaikwad] has been able to use the appropriate bowlers for the batsmen that are in. Jadeja bowled really well in the last game. Noor Ahmad has been the key wicket-taker, so he's dominated to this point. We've sort of got six bowlers that can provide good options throughout. Batting-wise, he's moving up and down the order, depending on what we need. We really like his partnership with the MS [Dhoni] at the back end. That appeals to us. There are other players in the squad that we've highlighted to be up the order, but he's been up to No. 5, I think.

"He's been in early and throughout, so just trying to get a gauge on who's to bowl death, who's in the middle, and work it around that way. It's not a set stage that Jaddu has to come in. We're quite flexible with it."

Sure, Ashwin and Jadeja haven't produced the kind of impact they did back in the day, but don't count them out. On either side of two expensive overs in Mullanpur, Ashwin threatened to shut PBKS down with the wickets of Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell in successive overs. Had Choudhary held onto Arya's catch, it would have been a completely different story. In the same game, Jadeja bowled three tight overs and kept even the left-hand batters in check.

On the eve of the match against KKR, when Devon Conway tried to line Ashwin up in the nets, the bowler cleverly dangled the ball away from his reach and made him look silly. It tore open a portal to his heyday when he used to make all left-hand batters look silly.