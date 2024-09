IPL retentions - Tom Moody predicts the teams' choices

Last season, there were hints about KL Rahul not having the best of relationships with the LSG owners. So, in case LSG let him go, they will need a new captain. Could that be Nicholas Pooran ? LSG have a call to make about Mayank Yadav , who is uncapped for now, but has been called up to India's squad for the T20Is against Bangladesh. There are also contenders like Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur and Ayush Badoni, all uncapped, all stars for the franchise.