Shauna Kavanagh retires from international cricket

Ireland middle-order batter Shauna Kavanagh has retired from international cricket. Kavanagh, 31, played 27 ODIs and 58 T20Is, the last of which came in September 2022 against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Qualifier. She was picked for the recent T20Is against Netherlands but didn't get a game.

Kavanagh played in the 2016 and 2018 T20 World Cups and was part of the squad this year too. She will continue to play for her club, the Pembroke Cricket Club, and with the Scorchers in the Evoke Super Series.

"The decision to retire from international cricket is something I have been thinking about for a little while and now feels like the right time to finish my playing journey with Ireland, she said. "Playing cricket for Ireland has been a significant part of my life for a very long time and there is no doubt this will be an emotional transition.

"My international career has been a hugely rewarding journey and I am incredibly grateful for all the opportunities and experiences I have had. I would like to thank the staff at Cricket Ireland for their continuous support, particularly all the support staff I have worked with over the years."

Kavanagh made her international debut in April 2011 in both formats. She scored 345 runs from 41 T20 innings and 206 runs in 20 ODI outings, averaging just under 11 in both formats. She had developed a new skill in wicketkeeping late in her career.

"Shauna is the quintessential team-player, a hard-working professional who was always seeking to improve and grow her game. Even to make the decision to develop wicketkeeping skills late in her career exemplifies how she always had one eye on the team's needs, and with hard work has become a really proficient keeper," Ed Joyce, Ireland Women's head coach, said. "She will be missed greatly, but will continue to feature in the Super Series where she can share her experience and knowledge with the next crop of players coming through the system."