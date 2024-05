Is Ravindra Jadeja the first player to be out obstructing the field in the IPL?

Zimbabwe needed only 99 to win that match in Port-of-Spain in March 2000 , but were bowled out for 63, with Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh taking 5 for 26 between them. It was the 11th time a team had been bowled out twice in a Test without any individual score of 50 or more but gone on to win, the first six of them before the First World War, when pitches generally were less well prepared. Perhaps the most famous of the others was England's win over Australia at Edgbaston during the famous 1981 Ashes series, when their biggest individual contribution was skipper Mike Brearley's 48 in the first innings (the highest score of the match).