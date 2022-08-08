Bumrah to miss Asia Cup due to back injury

It is understood that the pacer will need to do rehabilitation work at the NCA in Bengaluru before being deemed fit

Jasprit Bumrah has not played for India since the white-ball series against England in July • Associated Press

Senior fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup with a back injury, which would require some time to heal.

The Indian squad for the continental championship will be selected on Monday, but it is still not clear if the official announcement will happen on the day.

"Jasprit Bumrah has a back injury and will not play in the Asia Cup. He is our main bowler and we would like him to be back in action before T20 World Cup. We can't risk him in the Asia Cup as the injury could aggravate," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Bumrah last played for India in the ODI away series against England before being rested for the limited-overs series against West Indies and the upcoming one against Zimbabwe.

It is understood that Bumrah experienced back spasms last weeks and travelled to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he was detected with a niggle.

The back issue will keep him out of action for some time and he will need to do rehabilitation work at the NCA before being deemed fit for the white-ball home series against Australia and South Africa, in September-October.