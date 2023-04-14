Next WPL could be in home-and-away format, possibly around Diwali, says Jay Shah

"Women's cricket now has a dedicated audience base and this number will only keep growing as we expect an encouraging turnout at the next WPL"

The Women's Premier League (WPL) could be played in the home-away format from the next edition with a bigger window, most likely during the Diwali period, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Friday.

"We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali window; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window," Shah said during an interaction with mediapersons.

"Women's cricket now has a dedicated audience base and this number will only keep growing as we expect an encouraging turnout at the next WPL."

The inaugural edition of the five-team tournament was held from March 4 to 26 this year across two venues in Mumbai. It ended just five days before the IPL 2023 season began in March, and attracted big crowds in Mumbai, especially at the DY Patil Stadium and during the knockouts.

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lifted the trophy by beating Delhi Capitals, captained by Meg Lanning, by seven wickets in the final at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.