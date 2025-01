Cricket Australia contracted fast bowler Jhye Richardson will undergo shoulder surgery this week which will end his summer, despite Perth Scorchers still being in contention to play finals, with the aim of being fully fit for the 2025-26 Ashes series.

Richardson, 28, has already had two surgeries on his right bowling shoulder since initially dislocating it while fielding in an ODI in March of 2019. His last shoulder surgery was in 2020 but he has had multiple dislocations since, including while celebrating a wicket on his Sheffield Shield return in November.

Richardson did get through that match, which was his first first-class match in 12 months, but had to ban himself from high fives due to his shoulder instability. He has had a number of other injury issues including undergoing hamstring surgery last summer.

Fielding has been a major issue for Richardson ever since his first dislocation in 2019. He was previously a livewire in the field but has since been limited in the outfield because of his inability to throw. He has bowled balls to the keeper from the outfield or underarmed from in close and has not been able to dive having suffered multiple dislocations when doing so. He also dropped a catch in Scorchers' loss to Sydney Sixers, in part due to his hesitation in trying to get his arms above his head quickly.

But even with that injury, Australia's selectors decided he was fit enough to be added to the Test squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against India in Melbourne and Sydney although he didn't play. He was not selected for the Test tour of Sri Lanka with Australia opting to take Sean Abbott as the third pacer alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable.

Richardson has only played five of Scorchers' eight BBL matches due to his inclusion in the Test squad. Scorchers currently sit fifth on the table and could still technically play in the finals despite having lost their last three matches.

Jhye Richardson could only low-five due to his shoulder issues • Sarah Reed - CA / Getty Images

But it is understood that a decision was made on Richardson's surgery a week ago and CA announced it just a day out from Scorchers' next match against Sydney Thunder.

"After careful consideration and many discussions with my medical team, I've made the decision to undergo shoulder surgery to improve stability and reduce the risk of future injury," Richardson said in the statement.

"For the past few years, I have been limited by my shoulder in the field and know how increasingly important it is to be capable to back up my teammates. While it's a tough call, especially as it means I won't be able to finish the season with the Scorchers, this is the best option to set me up for a strong and healthy return to cricket.