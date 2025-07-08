Keith Dudgeon set for Kent return in 2026

Keith Dudgeon , the South African seamer, has signed as one of Kent's overseas players for 2026. The 29-year-old will be available across formats for the full season.

Dudgeon joined Kent on a short-term deal at the start of the 2025 summer and played one match - against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road, in which he claimed career-best innings figures of 7 for 36 - before a knee injury ruled him out

He will return next April for the start of the County Championship and is also expected to be involved in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup competitions.

"It's a huge case of unfinished business for me, and I'm sure it seems that way for the Kent fans - I'm so pleased to be a Kent player again for the whole of next season," Dudgeon said.

"Everyone at the club made me feel so welcome in my short time in Canterbury and I have been avidly watching the lads as much as I can from South Africa as I continue to work hard to get back to full fitness. I wish them all the very best for the rest of this year.

"I'm looking forward to making more appearances for Kent next summer - including my home debut.

"I'd like to thank Adam [Hollioake], Simon [Cook] and the board at Kent for putting their faith in me coming back for 2026."

Although Kent won their first two Championship games, they have since drawn three and lost four to sit bottom of Division Two. Their Blast campaign has been more successful, with four wins and five defeats, but they currently sit outside the qualification spots with four games to go.

Simon Cook, Kent's director of dricket, said: "Keith made a lasting impression on us during his short but sweet time earlier in this season.