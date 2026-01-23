Warner, Siddle sign new one-year deals to extend BBL careers

While Thunder finished bottom - the second time in three editions after being runner's up season - Warner made 433 runs at 86.60 and a strike-rate of 154.09 including two centuries: his last four innings were 130 not out, 67 not out, 82 and 110 not out.

Siddle, meanwhile, was a standout in Stars' campaign with 16 wickets at an economy of 7.12 while regularly pushing the speed gun above 140kph.

The new deal means Warner, the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 history , will play on in the BBL after he turns 40. Matthew Gilkes was Thunder's next highest scorer behind Warner with 232 runs at 23.20 while Sam Billings was the only other batter to cross the 200 mark.

"It was certainly a challenging year for us, we are a much better team than what we put on the field this season and were unable to put a consistent game together," Warner said. "But the support from our fans - turning up in numbers every game - it played a massive role in my decision to stay.

"I feel I've got plenty more to give to this team and to this game. I felt pretty comfortable with my performance and was proud to give the team a fighting chance. We've already begun reviewing the season and putting the right plans in place to ensure we deliver a much stronger campaign in BBL16."

Trent Copeland, the Thunder general manager, said it was an easy decision to keep Warner on the list.

"We're stoked that Davey is staying on for another season," he said. "He's had an incredible year, not only is he one of the greatest T20 players in the world over the last 15 years, but still very clearly one of the best batters in the BBL and his fitness levels are elite.

"His hunger and his drive as a leader to improve upon a disappointing season for the squad is as strong as ever."

Stars have also secured player of the tournament Sam Harper on a new two-year deal alongside Hilton Cartwright.