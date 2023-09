He was earlier replaced by Anamul Haque in the squad as he was down with fever

It is however not clear who Litton is replacing in the squad. It is more likely that he is being treated as a "traveling reserve" in the squad, and will step in if someone else is ruled out.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that they were sending Litton to Pakistan due to a number of injury concerns in the team.

"The Asia Cup squad has a few injury concerns and the team management felt the need for an additional player going into the Super Four. We have received the BCB medical team's clearance regarding Litton's health and have decided to send him to Pakistan," Abedin said.

Najmul Hossain Shanto clutched his hamstring a few times during his century against Afghanistan . Mehidy Hasan Miraz suffered finger cramps during his century as well and retired hurt. Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman picked up a niggle in the Sri Lanka game in Pallekele on August 31 and could not play against Afghanistan.