Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara joins the 1000-wicket club

Moors' Pasindu Sooriyabandara was Pushpakumara's 1000th victim, clean bowled on the final morning of the three-day match.

Pushpakumara became the 218th player to reach the 1000-wicket milestone in first-class cricket and one of just three active players to do so; Simon Harmer achieved it last year and James Anderson did so in 2021. The next closest is Australia's Nathan Lyon, who has 860 first-class wickets.

Having made his first-class debut in November 2006, Pushpakumara has played 173 matches, taking 86 five-wicket hauls and 10 wickets in a game on 28 occasions. He also boasts the best first-class figures in Sri Lanka: 10 for 37 for Colombo Cricket Club in 2019. He was only the second Sri Lankan to have achieved the feat after Pramodya Wickramasinghe.