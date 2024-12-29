Labuschagne digs deep to handle Bumrah's heat

Nathan Lyon has never heard a bigger roar for runs off his bat. For the first time since midway through day three, the Australian fans drowned out India's supporters at the MCG.

There was a heavy sigh of relief too, it seems. The two through midwicket in the last over of the day pushed Australia's lead to 329, past the 328 India had chased down at the Gabba four years ago. It brought up an extraordinary half-century stand between Lyon and Scott Boland . Lyon added four more off the last ball of the day to equal his second-highest Test score of 41.

Australia will sleep easier tonight than they might have otherwise. One wonders how their batters are sleeping at all due to Jasprit Bumrah , who once again dragged India back into the game with another extraordinary spell of bowling

But Marnus Labuschagne 's 70, and his half-century stand with Pat Cummins, before Lyon and Boland's sit in, took the wind out of Bumrah and India late in the day.

"There was a time there where [the lead] could have been 250, 270, maybe even less there for a bit," Labuschagne said. "I think we navigated that really well and the lower order deserve a lot of credit for how they managed that last part."

Labuschagne also deserves enormous credit for one of his toughest Test innings. Having been under intense pressure for his place earlier in the series, he produced his second half-century of the match on a surface that was offering more seam and variable bounce on day four than it had done all Test match.

He did so by taking India's biggest threat all on his own after Bumrah had ripped the heart out of Australia's top and middle-order with some help from Mohammed Siraj, who dismissed Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith playing loose strokes trying to profit while not trying to survive Bumrah.

Marnus Labuschagne survived a fiery first session at the MCG • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

He was nearly unplayable for most of his 24 overs. Bumrah snaked two balls back through the gate to Sam Konstas and Alex Carey to knock back middle stump, having tested them repeatedly with away-swingers in the lead-up.

"I'm pretty sure the young guy got under his skin a bit," Labuschagne said of Bumrah's reaction to dismissing Konstas. "I'd say that had a bit of fair bit to do with it."

In between, he knocked over Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh in the same over as Australia lost 4 for 11 and were on the brink of trying to defend a total well under 250. Head chipped a catch to forward square before a ball from the same length bounced 40 centimetres higher to Marsh, who gloved it behind. Bumrah has bagged them twice each in this Test match for a total of five runs, the lowest-ever by an Australian five-six combination in a Test and Marsh is averaging 10.42 for the series and 8.33 in his Test career against Bumrah.

That's still better than Cummins, who had a career record of 8 for 51 against Bumrah when he walked to the crease. It led to an extraordinary situation of Labuschagne turning down singles to keep Australia's captain away from Bumrah.

"There would have been a lot [said about the fact] we weren't taking all the ones," Labuschagne said. "When Pat came out, I said to Sean Abbott, who is the 12th man, I think I should just face Bumrah here, because obviously I'd been batting for maybe 90 balls or something and I had a fair feeling lining him up, and he was hot.

"He got three wickets in two overs. I just said to Pat when he came out, what do you think? I'll just take Bumrah and we can run on the other guys but let's just make sure that I'm at the non-striker's end at the end of each over to make sure that if Bumrah bowls it I can just face as many overs as we can. And we kind of stuck to that process."

Pat Cummins helped Australia stretch their lead past the 250-mark • Getty Images

Much was made of Labuschagne's approach to Bumrah in Perth where he barely offered a shot. That approach still had question marks leading into this Test as Nathan McSweeney paid a price for having too similar a style to Labuschagne. Konstas was picked to throw something different at Bumrah which he did so successfully in the first innings.

But Labuschagne's methods have stood up. Only three players in Test cricket have faced more than 300 deliveries from Bumrah and Labuschagne has the highest average of 42 and has only been dismissed twice. Only five players have a higher average against Bumrah overall and Aiden Markram is the only right-hander among them. The only other Australian aside from Labuschagne and Konstas to average more than 26 against Bumrah is Marcus Harris, who was not selected in this series. He averaged 35 against him in 2018-19, but Bumrah had just 28 Test wickets at 25.57 back then, compared to 202 at 19.51 now.

Labuschagne's method works against the master, despite the optics. He was beaten 12 times today but played the line and never once nicked him. It was pure grit and determination as opposed to Konstas' flight and flash. Labuschagne had luck at the other end, dropped off Akash Deep on 46 playing a flirty late cut that had also brought him undone earlier in the series.

He eventually fell lbw to Siraj to a ball that kept low and hit the stumps from a length of 8.1 metres. But his job was done. Cummins made the most runs he's ever made in a Test match thanks to Labuschagne's protection and Lyon and Boland added an extra layer of insurance to their fourth-innings defence.

"The way the wicket played and the way India bowled and came out and put us under pressure in that first 40 to 50 overs, that [declaration] wasn't an option for us, and it became let's get as many runs as we can" Marnus Labuschagne

There will be questions as to why Australia didn't declare.

"We obviously had the perfect outcome for us and that probably looked like having a bowl tonight and putting them under pressure," Labuschagne said. "But the way the wicket played and the way India bowled and came out and put us under pressure in that first 40 to 50 overs, that [declaration] wasn't an option for us, and it became let's get as many runs as we can.

"In the past India's middle to lower order have been very good. Obviously we want to make sure we get enough runs, but I think we also need to back ourselves and trust that we can bowl India out."