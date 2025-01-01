'He'll push through' - Carey confident Starc won't let back issue keep him out of SCG Test

Mitchell Starc has been termed one of Australia's "toughest" cricketers as he was backed to be fit for the Sydney Test after having maintained speeds above 140kph in Melbourne despite battling a back problem.

Starc first showed signs of discomfort in the first innings at the MCG, but was able to play a key role in the dramatic victory push where he claimed Virat Kohli on the final day. Starc went for scans on Wednesday, but he also spent time in the gym during what became an optional training session where none of the bowlers who played in Melbourne turned their arm over. Normally, Australia have their main training session two days out from a Test but have tweaked their build-up given the short turnaround between the final two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and the heavier workload at the MCG.

"He'll be fine. He'll push through," Alex Carey said. "I've played with Starcy for a long time now, and [he's] one of the toughest cricketers I've played with. He'll grimace, he'll grab his rib no doubt, but he'll be ready for the contest."

Starc has been lauded for his consistency across this series, with Ricky Ponting regularly saying he has never seen him bowl better. He has 15 wickets at 28.73 in the four Tests and was unfortunate not to claim more than the one wicket at the MCG.

"I thought first spell [in the second innings] without the reward was some of the best bowling I've seen this series from him," Carey said. "He's a quality player and has been for a long time. He's got an opportunity now to help this team in a Test match. He'll be up for the contest, and I think his bowling's just gotten better throughout the series."

Overall, Starc's numbers have faded towards the end of long Test campaigns, with his average in the fourth and fifth matches at 41.82, whereas it is 25.91 across the first three games of a series. He has also struggled at the SCG, his home ground, with nine Tests having brought 24 wickets at 44.16 on a surface that hasn't always offered much encouragement for the quicks, although Carey said it was reasonably well grassed two days out from this match.

Should Starc not be able to take his place in the XI, it would open the door for Jhye Richardson to play his first Test since the 2021-22 Ashes. He featured for Perth Scorchers on New Year's Day, where he bowled with pace and movement to claim 3 for 29 against Adelaide Strikers before rejoining the Test team in Sydney.

Sean Abbott is the other reserve quick in the squad, and would add more depth to the batting order if he were handed a debut as one of three seamers.

"Whenever we have put someone in the spotlight, the true Aussie way is to show them how good we are" • AFP/Getty Images

The other player under scrutiny heading into the final men's Test of the home summer is Mitchell Marsh , who has made 73 runs in the series, with uncapped allrounder Beau Webster remaining part of the squad. However, as with those who have been in focus during the series - the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith - Marsh has been backed to make an impact.

"Whenever we have put someone in the spotlight, the true Aussie way is to show them how good we are," Carey said. "So I think it is Mitch's time."

After his thrilling debut in Melbourne, Sam Konstas will also be the focus of much attention after leaving an impression both with the bat and in the field. He was the only frontline batter not to have a hit at training on Wednesday.

"I was a spectator that first session," Carey said. "I probably had the emotions of the 90,000 that were there. At times I couldn't watch it, at times I was cheering.

"We know it's a really quality outfit in India, who have shown they are well and truly capable of bouncing back. So for this group, it's head down, another opportunity to win a Test match, and if are able to secure the trophy it would be fantastic" Alex Carey

"But just the energy he brought, it was something different. I probably wasn't expecting that amount of difference, but he played a style of cricket that was probably new to India as well.

"We'll wait and see how we plays out here. I don't think that's his blueprint every Test match, but to be able to throw a few punches early and get a bit of momentum for us, which the opening partnership was probably just lacking that intensity.

"I thought Nathan [McSweeney] and Usman [Khawaja] got us through tough situations as well by facing lots of balls. Sam was able to score a little bit, so hopefully another opportunity in front of his home fans."

Weather is often a talking point around Sydney Tests and, with the series poised at 2-1, could shape as an important factor. Currently the first three days look fine and settled, but there is a greater chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday.

A draw would be enough for Australia to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade, but would leave them short of cementing a place in the World Test Championship final before the Sri Lanka tour at the end of January.

"[It would be] reward for 24 months of really solid cricket," Carey said. "[It is] a group that is extremely experienced, skilful, [with] Australian legends amongst it, who are continuing to surprise us with how good they are… but we can't look too far ahead.

"We know it's a really quality outfit in India, who have shown they are well and truly capable of bouncing back. So for this group, it's head down, another opportunity to win a Test match, and if are able to secure the trophy it would be fantastic."