Martin Guptill confirms retirement from international cricket

Martin Guptill has officially confirmed his retirement from international cricket, having last played for New Zealand in October 2022 . Guptill, 38, will continue to feature in T20 leagues around the world.

Guptill is currently in action for Auckland in the Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 competition, and has also signed up for the PSL draft, where Islamabad United have the option to retain him.

Guptill leaves the international stage as a white-ball great for New Zealand, having racked up 7346 runs in 198 ODIs - only Ross Taylor (8607) and Stephen Fleming (8007) have scored more in the format for the Black Caps. In T20I cricket, he is still New Zealand's highest run-getter, with 3531 in 122 games at an average of 31.81 and strike rate of 135.70.

Guptill also played 47 Tests from 2009 to 2016, though he didn't have as much success in the longest format, scoring 2586 runs at 29.38.

"As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country," Guptill said in an NZC statement. "I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys.

"I want to say a huge thanks to all my team-mates and coaching staff over the years, in particular Mark O'Donnell who has coached me since the Under-19 level and been a source of ongoing support and wisdom over my career.

"To my wife Laura and our beautiful children Harley and Teddy - thank you. Thank you Laura for the sacrifices you have made for me and our family. You've been my biggest supporter, my rock and my counsel through all of the ups and downs that come with the game. I am eternally grateful.

"Finally, I'd like to thank all the cricket fans, here in NZ and around the world for all their support throughout the years."

Guptill's explosive hitting at the top during the 2015 ODI World Cup - he scored a chart-topping 547 runs - played a vital role in New Zealand making the final, which they lost to Australia at the MCG

Four years later, Guptill was in the hot seat when New Zealand lost the 2019 ODI World Cup final to England at Lord's without actually losing it. After having been trapped lbw for 19 off 18 balls in regular time, he returned to bat in the Super Over along with Jimmy Neesham but was run-out off the last ball as England won the title on boundary count.

It got to Guptill and his New Zealand team-mates. "Neesham batted very well, and for Guppy to be that man in the situation - I'd have backed him every day of the week," Taylor told the Cricket Monthly while recounting that nerve-wracking finish. "But, you know, Archer bowled very well and Roy did a good throw to Buttler. But at the same time, disappointed as a team, and disappointed for my team-mates and Guptill. But hopefully he's still proud of what he did in getting us there and doesn't put too much pressure on himself for that."

Though Guptill wasn't at his best with the bat in the 2019 ODI World Cup, he certainly was at his best in the field in the rain-hit semi-final against India . He launched a rocket direct hit after running in from deep square leg to catch MS Dhoni just short. That run-out helped New Zealand make their second successive ODI World Cup final. Earlier in the tournament, in a league fixture against Australia , he had taken a blinder at leg gully to send back Steven Smith.

Guptill was then part of the New Zealand team that had progressed to the T20 World Cup final in Dubai in 2021. Guptill was also part of the T20 World Cup squad in Australia in 2022 but did not get to play as Finn Allen was preferred over him.

In November 2022, Guptill gave up his New Zealand central contract to become a freelancer. Since then, he has played in Australia's Big Bash League, the Pakistan Super League, the Caribbean Premier League, the UAE's ILT20 and the Nepal Premier League.

When 'Thank You Gup' day was celebrated in Auckland in January last year , with the Eden Park Outer Oval turning into the 'Martin Guptill Oval' for a Super Smash testimonial game, it felt like Guptill's retirement party.

But he returned for the 2024-25 Super Smash, starting the season with scores of 31 off 23 balls and 60 off 35 balls for Auckland . Tom Latham, who witnessed Guptill's most recent fifty from behind the stumps for Canterbury and has also opened the batting with him for New Zealand, paid tribute to the departing hero.

"On his day, Gup was world-class and his crisp ball-striking and timing could take down the best bowling attacks in the world," Latham said. "His numbers speak for themselves, but it was the matches he helped us win that I'll remember, along with the way he set the standard in the field. I wish him all the best for what the future holds and hope to see him around a cricket ground soon."