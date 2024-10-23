NCL roundup: Rangpur begin with a huge win; defending champions Dhaka Division held to a draw

Rangpur Division stormed to a win by Chattogram Division in the opening round of the National Cricket League in Bogra. stormed to a win by an innings and 81 runs againstin the opening round of the National Cricket League in Bogra.

Batting first, Rangpur declared on 273 for 9 after the first day's play was abandoned due to rain. Khalid Hasan and Mim Mosaddeak stuck fifties as Rangpur batted at 4.7 runs per over. Fahad Hossian took four wickets for Chattogram.

But Chattogram's batting crashed twice. They were first bowled out for 103 runs with five bowlers, including legspinner Rishad Hossain , taking two wickets each.

It got worse in their second innings, after Rangpur asked them to follow on. Chattogram were bowled out for 89 runs, with all the Rangpur bowlers taking at least a wicket each. Abdullah Al Mamun returned figures of 3 for 10, while Mukidul Islam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan and Rishad took two each. Rizwan was named player-of-the-match.

Dhaka Metropolis beat Barishal Division by eight wickets beatby eight wickets at the Academy ground in Sylhet.

Dhaka declared for 408 for 5, with centuries from their captain Marshall Ayub and Aich Mollah . Marshall struck his 25th first-class century, though he became the first batter in Bangladesh's domestic cricket history to be dismissed obstructing the field. He had stopped a throw from the covers while trying to complete a single.

Marshall added 174 runs for the third wicket with Mollah, who struck his maiden first-class century. Mollah made 122 with 15 fours and a six, while Marshall struck identical number of boundaries in his 127 off 199 balls.

Barishal were bowled out for 219 runs in reply, with Iftakhar Hossain Ifti hitting 98. Ashraful Islam took five wickets for Dhaka Metro. Barishal made 251 in their second innings after being asked to follow on. Tasamul Haque struck a fifty while Shohidul Islam and Ashraful returned three wickets each.

Dhaka Metro reached their 63-run target in 15.4 overs. Ashraful was adjudged player-of-the-match.

Al-Amin Hossain took his eighth First Class five-for (file photo) • Associated Press

Dhaka Division drew with Sylhet Division Defending championsdrew with in Khulna . Batting first, Sylhet were bowled out for 146 with Anamul Haque and Nazmul Islam taking three wickets each.

Mahidul Islam Ankon struck his third first-class century but Dhaka were bowled out for 224 runs. Mahidul slammed five sixes and eight fours in his 118, and was named player of the match. Khaled Ahmed took four wickets.

Sylhet finished on 257 for eight with fifties from Pinak Ghosh, Amite Hasan and Asadulla Al Galib in their second innings. Nazmul took four wickets.

Rajshahi Division and Khulna Division also started their NCL campaign with andalso started their NCL campaign with a draw in Sylhet . Batting first, Rajshahi posted 426 runs with Tanzid Hasan hitting his fourth first-class century. Tanzid struck 19 fours and four sixes in his 133-ball 141. He added 105 runs for the third wicket with Pritom Kumar, before Farhad Hossain and Shakhir Hossain struck fifties.

Al-Amin Hossain took his eighth five-wicket haul before SM Meherob took 6 for 35 in Khulna's innings. Khulna were bowled out for 194 with fifties from Amit Majumder and Ziaur Rahman.