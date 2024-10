NCL roundup: Rangpur begin with a huge win; defending champions Dhaka Division held to a draw

stormed to a win by an innings and 81 runs againstin the opening round of the National Cricket League in Bogra.

Batting first, Rangpur declared on 273 for 9 after the first day's play was abandoned due to rain. Khalid Hasan and Mim Mosaddeak stuck fifties as Rangpur batted at 4.7 runs per over. Fahad Hossian took four wickets for Chattogram.

But Chattogram's batting crashed twice. They were first bowled out for 103 runs with five bowlers, including legspinner Rishad Hossain , taking two wickets each.

It got worse in their second innings, after Rangpur asked them to follow on. Chattogram were bowled out for 89 runs, with all the Rangpur bowlers taking at least a wicket each. Abdullah Al Mamun returned figures of 3 for 10, while Mukidul Islam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan and Rishad took two each. Rizwan was named player-of-the-match.