Netherlands field ineligible player in women's T20I against Italy

The ICC communicated "no additional details" but the Netherlands board has acknowledged the error

The Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) has accepted responsibility after Netherlands fielded an ineligible player in a women's T20I against Italy on Monday.

The board said in a press release on Wednesday morning: "The ICC has informed the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) regarding an irregularity in the line-up of the Dutch Women's Cricket Team in the match between the Netherlands and Italy on Tuesday, May 28.

"Although no additional details have been communicated yet, the KNCB acknowledges that it was correctly identified for this error and will make the necessary adjustments in the next match to comply with the regulations."

The ICC have not yet publicly commented on the breach of their player eligibility regulations. There are a number of possible sanctions including a suspension for the player and an "adjustment, overturning or amendment" of the result in the match.

The Dutch board also reiterated its support for its women's team, saying: "The KNCB is committed to developing the Netherlands Women's Cricket team and is ambitious for the team to continue to progress in ICC T20I and ICC 50-over World Cup pathway competitions."