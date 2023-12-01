New York Strikers ease past Northern Warriors, Samp Army crush Team Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers 92 for 7 (Waseen 23, Gurbaz 22) beat Northern Warriors 88 for 3 (Munro 44*) by three wickets
New York Strikers beat Northern Warriors with five balls to spare despite losing five wickets in the space of 13 balls towards the end of their chase of 89. The result ended Warriors unbeaten run in the Abu Dhabi T10.
After choosing to bowl, New York got off to a superb start when West Indian left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein dismissed Kennar Lewis and conceded only five runs in the first over. Warriors were able to score only nine in their two powerplay overs and eventually managed only 88 in ten overs despite losing only three wickets. Hazratullah Zazai was especially slow, scoring only 17 runs off 21 balls.
New Zealand's Colin Munro top-scored for Warriors with 44 off 27 with three sixes and three fours. Sunil Narine bowled two economical overs for New York, finishing with 0 for 11 in two overs. Just when Warriors seemed poised for a powerful finish - Munro and Jimmy Neesham smashed 18 runs off the penultimate over bowled by UAE's Muhammad Jawadullah - England's George Scrimshaw shut them down by giving away only six in the tenth over.
Muhammad Waseem and Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave New York a quick start to the chase, scoring 38 in 3.4 overs for the first wicket. And though none of the other batters got into double figures, they all scored quickly enough to ensure victory in 9.1 overs. Angelo Mathews, Abhimanyu Mithun and Tabraiz Shamsi took two wickets each for Warriors.
Holder, du Plessis and Janat power Samp Army to the top of the table
Samp Army 118 for 5 (Holder 29*, du Plessis 29, Janat 29, Mills 2-24) beat Team Abu Dhabi 83 for 8 (Sharafu 18*, Banton 16, Holder 3-12, Moeen 2-4) by 35 runs