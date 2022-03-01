Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma among Indians who move up in women's rankings

New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr rode on her impressive performances in the recently concluded ODI series against India, climbing five places up to No. 17 among batters, while also rising four spots to sit at the same position among bowlers. The 21-year-old also broke into the top five in the allrounders' charts, where she is now placed at No. 4 after gaining two places.

Kerr finished the five-match series with 353 runs - the highest among both sides - at an average of 117.66, including three half-centuries and a hundred. That apart, she took seven wickets, particularly dominating with an all-round show in the fourth ODI in Queenstown , where she first cracked an unbeaten 68 from 33 balls before grabbing 3 for 30 with the ball. All three of Kerr's wickets in the match had come in the 18th over of India's chase.

She followed it up with 66 in the fifth ODI , although in a losing cause - New Zealand's only defeat in the series.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma were among the others who made notable gains. While Harmanpreet got back in form with 63 in the final match and thus climbed up a place to be ranked No. 20 among batters, Deepti's ten wickets - the most by a bowler in the series - helped her up one place to No. 12 among bowlers.

All three rankings continue to be led by the Australian trio of Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen and Ellyse Perry, who sit atop among batters, bowlers and allrounders, respectively.