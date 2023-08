The target of 159 was too steep for Texas. Opener Mukhtar Ahmed (33 off 10), Ben Dunk (18 off 9) and Upul Tharanga (27 off 19) started the chase with some urgency before Texas lost five wickets for just 25 runs and slumped to 110 for 8 because no other batter could reach double-figures. Ashley Nurse took 3 for 12 which included the wickets of Mukhtar and Dunk in the fourth over.