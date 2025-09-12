Pakistan opt to bat against Oman; both sides go spin-heavy
Shaheen Shah Afridi is the only specialist fast bowler in the Pakistan XI
Toss Pakistan chose to bat vs Oman
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first on an exceptionally hot day in Dubai. Every game in the tri-series Pakistan won last week was won by the side setting a target. Salman Agha opted to keep following the pattern that worked for his side in Sharjah.
In acknowledgement of the pitch's partiality to turn, Afridi is the only specialist fast bowler in the Pakistan XI, while both wristspinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed play.
Oman captain Jatinder Singh said they would have batted first too, and also confirmed they opted to go with a "spin-heavy side". This is Oman's first game since February, and the first one since a pay dispute caused turmoil within the group. A large number of mainstays of the Oman side are no longer with the team.
This is the first game of the tournament for both sides.
Oman 1 Aamir Kaleem, 2 Jatinder Singh (capt), 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 5 Hassnain Shah, 6 Shah Faisal, 7 Mohammad Nadeem, 8 Zikria Islam, 9 Sufyan Mehmood, 10 Shakeel Ahmed, 11 Samay Shrivastava
Pakistan 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Salman Agha (capt), 5 Hasan Nawaz, 6 Mohammad Haris (wk), 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Sufiyan Muqeem, 11 Abrar Ahmed