Pakistan to host SL, Afghanistan for T20I tri-series in November

Pakistan will host a T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in November. The series will begin on 17 November, with all teams playing each other twice. The first two games will game place in Rawalpindi, with the other five, including the final on 29 November, in Lahore.

This is the second time this season that a bilateral T20I series Pakistan were scheduled to host has ended up being a tri-series. Afghanistan were scheduled to play a three-match T20I series in August, which was later converted into a tri-series involving the UAE, the final of which takes place later today.

Similarly, Sri Lanka were scheduled to play a three-ODI, three-T20I bilateral series in Pakistan, but the T20I series has now been replaced by yet another tri-series. ESPNcricinfo understands those bilateral T20Is will no longer happen, though a three-match ODI series is still scheduled to go ahead, with a schedule expected in due course.

Schedule 17 Nov - Pak v Afg

19 Nov - SL vs Afg

22 Nov - Pak vs SL

23 Nov - Pak vs Afg

25 Nov - SL vs Afg

27 Nov - Pak v SL

29 Nov - Final

This is set to be the first time Afghanistan play Pakistan in Pakistan. Afghanistan have played in Pakistan before in 2023, when they competed in two matches of the Asia Cup, as well as earlier this year for the Champions Trophy. However, they did not face Pakistan on either of those occasions, and this series comes amidst a general deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The series begins nine days after the conclusion of South Africa's all-format tour of Pakistan. Pakistan have made no secret of their desire to play as much T20I cricket as possible ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan playing all their games in Sri Lanka.