Under fire: How did Australia's attack fare during extraordinary Ashes?

Josh Hazlewood (16 wickets at 31.68, economy 4.56)

Before the series, after being ruled out of the World Test Championship final against India, Hazlewood said that playing three Ashes Tests would be minimum for him to be satisfied after a stop-start two years due to injury. In the end he managed four, being rotated out for Headingley, and at times has been able to produce threatening spells. He had a big impact on the final day at Lord's, claiming Ben Duckett and then the vital wicket of Ben Stokes to end his stunning 155. The delivery to remove Brook on the third day at The Oval was trademark Hazlewood, lifting and nipping away on off stump, but sometimes there was a feeling of a bowler who may have passed his peak. Or perhaps that was just the Bazball effect.