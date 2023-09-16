Matches (15)
Asia Cup (1)
ENG v NZ (1)
SA v AUS (1)
Gulf T20I (4)
One-Day Cup (1)
CPL 2023 (2)
ENG-U19 v AUS-U19 (1)
RHF Trophy (4)
News

Paudel to lead Nepal in Asian Games, Lamichhane picked in squad

Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee and Lalit Rajbanshi have all been picked, while uncapped Pratis also found a spot

ESPNcricinfo staff
16-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Rohit Paudel punches away a short and wide delivery&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Rohit Paudel punches away a short and wide delivery  •  AFP/Getty Images

Rohit Paudel will lead the Nepal men's team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who is currently out on bail in a case concerning alleged sexual coercion, has been picked in the squad.
The squad sees wholesale changes from Nepal's last T20I outing -- a tour of Kenya in August 2022. Veteran batter Gyanendra Malla has since retired, while Arjun Saud, Pawan Sarraf, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Basir Ahamad and Aarif Sheikh among the others from that squad who don't feature in the 15 picked for the Asian Games.
Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee make up the top order, Kushal Malla and Binod Bhandari will shore up the batting department, with Bhandari also serving as a backup wicketkeeper.
Karan KC will lead the pace attack, which also features Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Abinash Bohara and Bibek Yadav. Pratis GC, who is uncapped in T20Is, has also been called up to the squad.
Lalit Rajbanshi will form the spin attack along with Lamichhane, with the likes of Airee and Malla expected to chip in as well.
The Asian Games will get underway on September 23.
Nepal men's squad for Asian Games: Rohit Paudel (capt), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Abinash Bohara, Bibek Yadav, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora
Nepal

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback
 