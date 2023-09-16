Paudel to lead Nepal in Asian Games, Lamichhane picked in squad

Rohit Paudel
will lead the Nepal men's team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane
, who is currently out on bail in a case concerning alleged sexual coercion, has been picked in the squad.
The squad sees wholesale changes from Nepal's last T20I outing -- a tour of Kenya in August 2022. Veteran batter Gyanendra Malla has since retired, while Arjun Saud, Pawan Sarraf, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Basir Ahamad and Aarif Sheikh among the others from that squad who don't feature in the 15 picked for the Asian Games.
Lalit Rajbanshi
will form the spin attack along with Lamichhane, with the likes of Airee and Malla expected to chip in as well.
The Asian Games will get underway on September 23.
Nepal men's squad for Asian Games: Rohit Paudel (capt), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Abinash Bohara, Bibek Yadav, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora