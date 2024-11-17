PCB says Gillespie will remain head coach for South Africa Tests

The PCB has said there will be no change of Test match coach for one more series, with Jason Gillespie taking charge of the upcoming two Tests against South Africa. The board has not confirmed him for any engagements beyond that tour, though he does have a contract with the PCB that runs till 2026.

Over the past few days, multiple local reports indicated that Gillespie's time with Pakistan cricket was limited, with Aaqib Javed lined up as replacement. Earlier today, ESPNcricinfo also reported that Aaqib was likely to take over as all-format coach. The white-ball coaching role remains vacant after Gary Kirsten resigned last month , and Aaqib remains the frontrunner to be replace him, with Pakistan's T20I and ODI tour of Zimbabwe starting next Sunday.

The PCB, though, has denied that Gillespie's job is under immediate threat. "As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa," a statement from the PCB on X said.

The PCB have not confirmed whether Gillespie will be the head coach for any series beyond those two Tests. Pakistan have a two-Test home series against West Indies immediately following the Tests in South Africa.

ESPNcricinfo has reached out to the PCB to confirm if their statement locks Gillespie for any engagements beyond the two-Test series of South Africa, and await a response.

Earlier this week, the PCB sounded Gillespie out on the prospect of taking over as white-ball coach until the conclusion of the Champions Trophy. However, the increased responsibility did not come with a commensurate increase in his financial compensation, which is understood to be the reason Gillespie turned them down. Consequently, the PCB turned their attention to replacing Kirsten with a local appointment.

They initially considered the possibility of either elevating Azhar Mahmood, or appointing Saqlain Mushtaq, who served as coach in 2021-22. Neither, though, appeared to draw enough support from within the PCB's advisory circle, which led to Aaqib being offered the position. It is understood he will be asked to take on the role until the end of the Champions Trophy, following which the PCB will reevaluate.

Gillespie's next immediate engagement is the third T20I against Australia, a series he took over as interim coach for. Pakistan's Test series against South Africa, the only other engagement he has yet been formally confirmed by the PCB for, begins on December 26.

While Gillespie appears to have kept his job in the immediate term, the relationship between the coach and the board has been anything but smooth. Three Tests into his tenure, Aaqib was hired by the PCB as part of a revamped selection committee, with Gillespie's powers significantly reduced. He was removed from the selection committee, and no longer had a say in which players were selected for a match or series.

He was left thoroughly unimpressed by the changes, admitting in a press conference during the home series against England that he was "just a matchday strategist". In another interview with broadcaster Sky the following day, he said that it "was not what he signed up for."