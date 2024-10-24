Gillespie frustrated by lack of clear communication in role as Pakistan coach

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has admitted to "frustrations from time to time" over the reduced scope of his job, emphasising the need for clear communication. Gillespie, who, alongside captain Shan Masood, was recently removed from the selection panel, said his current role "wasn't what he signed up for", but one he was happy to adapt to.

"I think there's always frustrations from time to time," Gillespie said, in an interview with Sky Sports. "For me, when I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we need to make sure our communication's spot on. I made that a real focus and so you can get frustrated if those things aren't done how you would like.

"It wasn't what I signed up for, I'll be completely honest. But this is one of those situations in which you just need to go with the flow. As I said, I'm in a different environment and things are done differently. One can agree or disagree with how things are done, but ultimately I'm here to help the Pakistan team do well, help the players get better, improve. So I've put all my focus and energy into that."

Gillespie had long-term ambitions when he took the role earlier this year. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo , he had cautioned against the dangers of "people on one-or two-year contracts" prioritising self-preservation over long-term development. "If everyone has that approach," he said at the time, "nothing long-term gets done."

The last fortnight has seen those fears play out with near-forensic accuracy. After a chastening innings defeat in the first Test against England Pakistan announced a new selection panel that took the number of selectors involved with the side since 2021 past two dozen. Gillespie and Masood were not consulted over the squad for the second Test or the kind of pitch Pakistan prepared; they were formally taken off all selection duties, with Gillespie admitting his role was that of a "match-day strategist".

"A lot's changed. Since I've been involved, we're already on our third selection panel. These are the things you just got to take it all in your stride and understand that we're in a different environment and go with the flow. I ask a lot of questions and ask for clarity, which as head coach I'm well within my rights to ask.

"But I want to make it really clear that everyone in Pakistan wants what's best and there's a lot of very passionate people here. That's driving me to continue to help the players, and it's been a great experience so far working with them. I really excited about what the future holds and as a coach."

Gillespie also acknowledged there was a learning curve to his own experiences, and felt it was only natural it would take time for him to settle at the PCB.

"Lots of things change in Pakistan at the drop of a hat. You just sort of take that in your stride and understand that this is the environment you're in. I've got to always remember that I'm a foreigner in Pakistan and I've got to respect that and that things are probably done differently to what I'm used to or what I expect in the environment I've come from in Australia. So not saying one way is the right way or the wrong way or whatever, it's just different and you just have to adjust and adapt."

"He's had a bit of a lean patch, but I don't think there's many great players around that have never had a lean patch. I'm very confident Babar will be back scoring a lot of runs for Pakistan in all formats." Gillespie backs Babar to make a strong comeback

Gillespie's relationship with the players, though, has never really been in question. He praised captain Masood as "the epitome of calm", and said he viewed taking care of the players as his primary role. It is a note he has struck through his brief tenure, and one he asked former Pakistan players to help him with.

"I'm very protective of players and very protective of staff I work with and just want to make sure that the environment that we're trying to create is a safe space for everyone and if that gets eroded then that can lead to a bit of frustration.

"A lot of former players have their own space on social media, YouTube, whatever, and they're paid to have an opinion. One thing that I have noticed here is that the players notice everything and if they get some positive feedback from former players they idolised as kids, that goes a long way when they get some positive reinforcement. But it can have the opposite effect, too if there's a lot of criticism of by those former players."

Pakistan are currently in the midst of their busiest Test season this century. The ongoing Test is the fifth of the season, with four more to follow after this. Former captain Babar Azam's involvement - or lack thereof - remains a point of contention, and though Gillespie pointed out he had no say in whether he would return, he threw his weight behind what he called "one of the best players in the world".