Peter Moores set to take Rockets job after Andy Flower departure

Andy Flower had coached Rockets' men since the Hundred's first season but left his role to take up a lucrative job offer from London Spirit . Andrew Flintoff and Stephen Fleming were both candidates to take over from him, but ESPNcricinfo has learned that Moores is now the favourite to take charge in 2026, adding to his role as Nottinghamshire 's head coach.

Rockets are operating under new ownership, after private equity firms Cain and Ares bought a 49% stake earlier this year. They will run the franchise jointly with host county Notts, who will retain operational control as majority shareholders, and confirmed Chris Read's appointment as women's head coach on Thursday.

Moores spent this season - in which Rockets were losing finalists - working as one of Flower's assistants, and recently signed a three-year contract extension with Notts. He has previous experience in franchise cricket with Melbourne Stars and Karachi Kings, and oversaw Notts' County Championship triumph last season.

Voges has not previously worked in the Hundred but has established himself as a highly-rated coach after success with Western Australia and Perth Scorchers. He has a long-standing connection with Nottinghamshire, spending five years as one of their overseas players from 2008-12, and has also worked as an assistant coach for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Three men's coaches for the Hundred's 2026 season have been publicly confirmed: Flower (Spirit), Mike Hussey (Welsh Fire) and Shane Bond (Birmingham Phoenix), with Daniel Vettori set to join the newly-renamed Sunrisers Leeds

Justin Langer is a potential contender to take charge at Manchester Originals (soon to become Super Giants) after he left Spirit, with Tom Moody becoming the franchise's global director of cricket. Simon Katich has coached Originals' men since inception.

Southern Brave are yet to confirm a successor to Adi Birrell, with Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani believed to be a contender for the role, while defending champions Oval Invincibles (who will become MI London shortly) are also on the hunt for a new men's coach after Moody's departure.