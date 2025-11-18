Voges to step down as Western Australia coach for franchise roles

Adam Voges , who will likely be in the frame to coach Australia when Andrew McDonald finishes, will step down as Western Australia head coach at the end of the 2025-26 season in order to pursue opportunities in franchise cricket.

Voges took up the role in 2018-19 following Justin Langer's appointment as Australia coach and oversaw an incredible run of success for WA with a hat-trick of Sheffield Shield titles and four One-Day Cup trophies, doing the double in three consecutive seasons from 2021-22 to 2023-24 in the process.

Last season, they finished bottom in both competitions but are currently third after four rounds of this summer's Shield after a thrilling one-wicket win over Queensland.

"I'm incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to be in the role of WA men's team head coach over the past eight seasons," Voges said. "We have enjoyed an incredible amount of success over the past four seasons, which is a credit to everyone involved with the side.

"It's also been really pleasing to oversee many players from WA take the step to international duty and excel playing for their country. While it wasn't an easy decision to make, I'm looking forward to pursuing more coaching opportunities in franchise cricket."

Earlier this month, ESPNcricinfo had reported that Voges was in talks to join Trent Rockets in the Hundred as an assistant coach. He has previously coached Australia A and worked with the national side.

WA Cricket are continuing discussions with Voges about staying on as Perth Scorchers head coach in the BBL.

McDonald's current contract as Australia coach runs through to 2027 and he has indicated he is unlikely to seek an extension having been in the job since early 2022.

Voges, who played 20 Tests and finished with the incredible average of 61.87, has been in charge at WA during a time where they have had significant Australia representation. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis are part of the current Test squad.