PSL: Babar, Shaheen retained in Platinum category; Sultans release Rizwan

Zalmi, Qalandars, Gladiators and Kings have retained four players each, while United have retained three. The two new teams, Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad, will make their retentions by February 7. The auction, the first ever in PSL history, will take place on February 11.

All the players - retained or picked at the auction - will have a two-year contract with their franchise. The teams can sign 16 to 20 players, with five to seven overseas players and at least one local player under the age of 23 who is yet to play the PSL.