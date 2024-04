On a mild autumn afternoon, Lions chose to bowl at the home ground and had Dolphins in huge trouble at 103 for 6 in the 15th over. Jason Smith scored his first fifty of the campaign and shared in a 57-run seventh-wicket stand with Eathan Bosch to push Dolphins to a competitive score. Crucially, Smith scored 24 runs off legspinner Nqabayomzi Peter's final over, to mark the first time in the competition he had conceded more than 30 runs. Peter finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 20 at an average of 9.50, one behind Siya Simetu and Beyers Swanepoel, and two more than his captain, Bjorn Fortuin.