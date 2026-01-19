Rock and Roll it podcast: Kohli kingly but India have sweeping issues
Dustin Silgardo, Sidharth Monga and Karthik Krishnaswamy look back at New Zealand's 2-1 ODI series win over India
New Zealand have finally broken their ODI-series duck in India, and along the way exposed worrying issues in India's white-ball cricket. Are India's spinners struggling to counter batters who play the sweep? Why don't India's batters employ that shot more often? How did a severely depleted New Zealand side manage to beat a far-less-depleted India in their own conditions? And is it the end for Ravindra Jadeja and... maybe, just maybe... Rohit Sharma too?
But it wasn't all doom and gloom for India, with Virat Kohli continuing his incredible run of form, KL Rahul showing how good he is in the middle order, and Harshit Rana answering his critics emphatically. Dustin Silgardo, Sidharth Monga and Karthik Krishnaswamy get together on the Rock and Roll It podcast to look back at an eventful ODI series.