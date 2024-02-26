Rohit on India's youngsters: 'Clearly tells me they want to be here'

"These guys, when I look at them, when I talk to them, the responses that I get from them is quite encouraging," he said

All three of India's wins in this series are among the top six Indian Test wins when it comes to having been out-numbered by the opposition's Test caps. Their win in Chennai against Australia in 2000-01 came against a side that was 2.83 times more experienced than them. The wins in Visakhapatnam Rajkot and Ranchi have come against a side more than twice as experienced, which has left Rohit Sharma proud of the dressing room.

"It's been a very hard-fought series without a doubt," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. "To come on the right side of it at the end of four Test matches feels really, really good. Really proud of everyone in the dressing room. There were a lot of challenges thrown at us, but I thought we responded pretty well to different challenges in different Test matches. I thought we were quite composed in what we wanted to achieve and what we wanted to do on the field."

On the final day of the Ranchi Test, when India chased down 192 successfully, they went through a period of play when they didn't strike a single boundary for 31 overs. That the young batters could absorb the pressure and put their heads down for long periods in the series especially pleased Rohit.

"Clearly tells me that they want to be here," Rohit said of the youngsters. "All the hard work that they have done in the past, in the growing-up years, coming through the whole circuit of playing domestic cricket, playing the local club cricket and performing there, and then coming here… Obviously it's a big challenge to play Test cricket. We all know that. But these guys, when I look at them, when I talk to them, the responses that I get from them is quite encouraging.