Rohit on India's youngsters: 'Clearly tells me they want to be here'

"So, my job and Rahul [Dravid] bhai's job is to make sure that we give them the environment that they want to be in. And they don't feel too much about going out there and getting the job done. They want to get the job done, but it is no point keeping talking to them about it or reminding them about it. Because when they come here, they're very clear in what they want to do. Dhruv Jurel , especially playing his second game, showed solid composure. Calmness as well. He has got the shots as well. Played all round the wicket, the first-innings 90 was very, very crucial for us to get close to England. And then obviously again in the second innings, showed a lot of maturity, a lot of composure as well, along with Shubman Gill ."