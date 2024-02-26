Rohit on India's youngsters: 'Clearly tells me they want to be here'

All three of India's wins in this series are among the top six Indian Test wins when it comes to having been out-numbered by the opposition's Test caps. Their win in Chennai against Australia in 2000-01 came against a side that was 2.83 times more experienced than them. The wins in Visakhapatnam
, Rajkot
and Ranchi
have come against a side more than twice as experienced, which has left Rohit Sharma
proud of the dressing room.
"It's been a very hard-fought series without a doubt," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. "To come on the right side of it at the end of four Test matches feels really, really good. Really proud of everyone in the dressing room. There were a lot of challenges thrown at us, but I thought we responded pretty well to different challenges in different Test matches. I thought we were quite composed in what we wanted to achieve and what we wanted to do on the field."
On the final day of the Ranchi Test, when India chased down 192 successfully, they went through a period of play when they didn't strike a single boundary for 31 overs. That the young batters could absorb the pressure and put their heads down for long periods in the series especially pleased Rohit.
"Clearly tells me that they want to be here," Rohit said of the youngsters. "All the hard work that they have done in the past, in the growing-up years, coming through the whole circuit of playing domestic cricket, playing the local club cricket and performing there, and then coming here… Obviously it's a big challenge to play Test cricket. We all know that. But these guys, when I look at them, when I talk to them, the responses that I get from them is quite encouraging.
"So, my job and Rahul [Dravid] bhai's job is to make sure that we give them the environment that they want to be in. And they don't feel too much about going out there and getting the job done. They want to get the job done, but it is no point keeping talking to them about it or reminding them about it. Because when they come here, they're very clear in what they want to do. Dhruv Jurel
, especially playing his second game, showed solid composure. Calmness as well. He has got the shots as well. Played all round the wicket, the first-innings 90 was very, very crucial for us to get close to England. And then obviously again in the second innings, showed a lot of maturity, a lot of composure as well, along with Shubman Gill
."