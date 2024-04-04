Rosemary Mair ruled out of England ODI series with back injury; Molly Penfold called up

Mair felt pain in her back while training ahead of the first ODI

New Zealand seamer Rosemary Mair has been ruled out of the ODI series against England because of a back injury. Fellow seamer Molly Penfold has been called up as her replacement.

Mair was making a comeback to the national side. She had played all five T20Is, picking up four wickets at an economy of 7.56. But she felt pain in her back while training ahead of the first ODI, and subsequently missed the game.

She travelled to Hamilton with the team for the second ODI . But when she was unable to train on Wednesday, a decision was made.

"We're all gutted for Rosemary as she has been a key member of the squad throughout the series against England." head coach Ben Sawyer said.

"We have a big winter of cricket ahead with tours to England and Australia before the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, so we want to be cautious and give Rosemary ample time to recover and be ready to go again when we depart for England."