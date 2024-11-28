Stats - Sri Lanka's lowest-ever Test total, and the second-shortest Test innings ever
Stats highlights from Sri Lanka's first innings in Durban where they were bundled out for 42
42 Sri Lanka's total in Durban is their lowest in Test cricket. Their previous lowest was 71 all out against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994.
It is also the second lowest by any team in the World Test Championship, behind India's 36 all out against Australia in 2020.
13.5 Overs batted by Sri Lanka during their 42 all out. It is the second-shortest all-out innings in the history of Test cricket, behind the 12.3 overs by South Africa during their 30 all out against England in the 1924 Birmingham Test.
41 Number of balls bowled by Marco Jansen for his seventh wicket against Sri Lanka, the joint-fewest bowled by any bowler for their seventh wicket in a men's Test innings. Hugh Trumble also bowled 41 balls against England in the 1904 Melbourne Test, finishing with seven for 28 in the 6.5 overs bowled in the fourth innings.
1 Sri Lanka's 42 all out is the lowest total by any team against South Africa in Tests. The previous lowest was 45 all out by New Zealand in the 2013 Cape Town Test.
It is also the third-lowest total in Tests by any team in South Africa, behind the home team's 30 all out in the 1896 Gqeberha Test and 35 all out in the 1899 Cape Town Test, both against England.
13 Runs conceded by Jansen for his seven-wicket haul. Only three bowlers conceded fewer runs in a men's Test innings while bagging seven or more wickets. The fewest is by George Lohmann, who took 8 for 7 against South Africa in 1896.
7 Jansen dismissed all seven batters for single-digit scores. Only two other bowlers have dismissed seven or more batters for single-digit scores in a men's Test innings since 1970 - Stuart Broad against New Zealand in the 2013 Lord's Test and Mitchell Johnson against England in the 2013 Adelaide Test.
5 Sri Lanka batters with ducks in the first innings in Durban, the joint-most for them in a Test innings. Five Sri Lankans bagged ducks in a Test innings against India in the 1990 Chandigarh Test and against New Zealand in the 2006 Wellington Test.
149 South Africa's first-innings lead in Durban, the highest for any team after being bowled out below 200 while batting first. The previous highest was 118 for Australia in the 1981 WACA Test against Pakistan. Australia got bowled out for 180 while batting first in that Test but restricted Pakistan to 62.
17 Tests Prabath Jayasuriya has taken to complete 100 wickets. He is the joint second-fastest to reach the milestone in terms of matches taken. George Lohmann, who got there in 1896, remains the quickest, needing only 16 Tests. Charlie Turner, Sydney Barnes, Clarrie Grimmett and Yasir Shah all got to 100 wickets in their 17th Test.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo