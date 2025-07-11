Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan Shaheens on England tour
Ubaid Shah, the brother of Pakistan international Naseem, and left-arm wristspinner Faisal Akram were also picked in the 18-member squad
Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan Shaheens who will tour England for two three-day and three 50-over games from July 17 to August 6. Apart from Shakeel, who has played 19 Tests, the squad includes three capped players: Mir Hamza, Musa Khan and Sajid Khan.
Azan Awais and Maaz Sadaqat, who were the top-two run-getters in the 2024-25 Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) trophy, were rewarded for their domestic form with call-ups to the Shaheens side.
Musabir Khan, a prominent offspin-bowling allrounder in the QeA trophy, and Faisal Akram, a left-arm wristspinner, who has played for Pakistan Under-19s and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), were also included in the 18-member squad. Musabir, 23, has played a solitary T20I for Pakistan, in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Sajid and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz strengthen the spin attack. Ubaid Shah, the brother of international Naseem Shah, was part of the pace attack alongside Mushtaq Ahmed and Shahid Aziz.
The squad will take part in a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi before departing for England on July 16.