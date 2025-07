Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan Shaheens on England tour

Musabir Khan, a prominent offspin-bowling allrounder in the QeA trophy, and Faisal Akram , a left-arm wristspinner, who has played for Pakistan Under-19s and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), were also included in the 18-member squad. Musabir, 23, has played a solitary T20I for Pakistan, in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.