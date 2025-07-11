Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (2)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
News

Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan Shaheens on England tour

Ubaid Shah, the brother of Pakistan international Naseem, and left-arm wristspinner Faisal Akram were also picked in the 18-member squad

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Jul-2025 • 15 hrs ago
Saud Shakeel provided solid support to Saim Ayub, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Rawalpindi, 1st day, August 21, 2024

Saud Shakeel has played 19 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 1658 runs at an average of over 50  •  AFP/Getty Images

Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan Shaheens who will tour England for two three-day and three 50-over games from July 17 to August 6. Apart from Shakeel, who has played 19 Tests, the squad includes three capped players: Mir Hamza, Musa Khan and Sajid Khan.
Azan Awais and Maaz Sadaqat, who were the top-two run-getters in the 2024-25 Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) trophy, were rewarded for their domestic form with call-ups to the Shaheens side.
Musabir Khan, a prominent offspin-bowling allrounder in the QeA trophy, and Faisal Akram, a left-arm wristspinner, who has played for Pakistan Under-19s and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), were also included in the 18-member squad. Musabir, 23, has played a solitary T20I for Pakistan, in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Sajid and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz strengthen the spin attack. Ubaid Shah, the brother of international Naseem Shah, was part of the pace attack alongside Mushtaq Ahmed and Shahid Aziz.
The squad will take part in a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi before departing for England on July 16.

Pakistan Shaheens squad

Saud Shakeel (capt), Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Suleman, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Shahid Aziz, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Support staff

Imran Farhat (head coach), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach)
Saud ShakeelMir HamzaMuhammad MusaSajid KhanFaisal AkramUbaid ShahPakistan ShaheensPakistan

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback