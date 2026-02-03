Thakur, Jaiswal back for Mumbai's Ranji quarter-final against Karnataka
Mumbai cruised into the knockouts with four wins and three draws in the group stage
Shardul Thakur will be back as captain and Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka starting February 6.
The pair had not played the second half of the Ranji Trophy, which restarted after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Thakur captained Mumbai in the October-November leg while Jaiswal was playing the multi-format series against South Africa.
Mumbai qualified into the quarter-finals comfortably with 33 points, the highest in Group D and the second-highest among all teams. They won four, drew three and lost none. They were being led by Siddhesh Lad, who has scored five centuries this season, in Thakur's absence.
Mumbai, as group toppers, have home advantage at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Karnataka, their opponents, qualified as runner-up of Group B on the last day of the league stage. They are being led by an in-form Devdutt Padikkal.
Mumbai are chasing a 43rd Ranji Trophy title, having last won in 2023-24. Karnataka, the competition's second-most successful team, are looking for a ninth.
Mumbai squad for Ranji quarter-final
Shardul Thakur (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Aakash Anand, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Omkar Tarmale, Divyansh Saxena, Suryansh Shedge