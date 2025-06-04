Shreyas Iyer praises 'fearless' PBKS youngsters despite defeat in IPL final

"I am very proud of each and every individual who has participated in the team," Iyer said after PBKS finished runners-up in his maiden season as their captain. "And a lot of youngsters who have played their first season and the fearless nature that they showed, it was simply phenomenal. I keep on saying the same thing again and again but hats off to every individual who has been here, who has contributed as support staff, management. I think without them, we wouldn't have reached so far. So kudos to them. And also, you know, job is still half done and we have to receive the trophy next year."