Shreyas Iyer praises 'fearless' PBKS youngsters despite defeat in IPL final
PBKS captain says the job is half done after finishing runners-up in IPL 2025
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has praised the "fearless nature" of the youngsters in his side during their run to the IPL 2025 final, which they lost by just six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
"I am very proud of each and every individual who has participated in the team," Iyer said after PBKS finished runners-up in his maiden season as their captain. "And a lot of youngsters who have played their first season and the fearless nature that they showed, it was simply phenomenal. I keep on saying the same thing again and again but hats off to every individual who has been here, who has contributed as support staff, management. I think without them, we wouldn't have reached so far. So kudos to them. And also, you know, job is still half done and we have to receive the trophy next year."
When asked about the positives from this season, in which they topped the table with 19 points, Iyer said: "Definitely, the way we turned up to every game, every individual stepping up at the right time and saying that I can win the match. There are so many youngsters in the team. I think they have gained a lot of experience out of these matches. And I'm sure that next year when they come, they'll be having immense experience with them. And with that, we can build the tactics and strategies around so that we can play some decent cricket around."
One of the stand-out aspects of PBKS' run to the final was the performances of their players who are uncapped in international cricket, such as openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, middle-order batters Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak.
After the defeat in the final, Iyer thought 200 was a par score, implying their target of 191 was gettable. He said Krunal Pandya's spell was "phenomenal" - the left-arm spinner took 2 for 17 in four overs, including the wickets of Prabhsimran and Josh Inglis.
"Considering the game we played last against MI (where PBKS chased down 204), I personally felt that 200 was a par score," Iyer said. "But they bowled brilliantly, especially Krunal, the way he came in. He carries a lot of experience. He has done it over a period of time. And even today, the way he bowled, it was simply phenomenal. And I think that was the turning point."