Oshada Fernando back in squad for Sri Lanka's Tests against New Zealand

Oshada's return follows an impressive showing with the A team, who are currently touring South Africa . The 32-year-old batter, who has played 21 Tests, struck 122 and 80 on the way to a Player-of-the-Match showing, as Sri Lanka A won the first of two unofficial Tests in Kimberley. The performances were enough for the selectors to curtail his time in South Africa and shoehorn him into a Test squad for the first time since March 2023.

Madushka was unsurprisingly the odd man out, following a difficult tour of England where he accumulated scores of 4, 0, 7 and 13 over the first two Tests before being dropped for the third. His replacement at the top of the order, Pathum Nissanka , struck a match-winning century in the final Test , which now means there is no natural spot in the playing XI for the 25-year-old wicketkeeper.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Neither Tharaka nor Rajitha played a game in England, and with the seamers that did - Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Milan Rathnayake - impressing, Sri Lanka's seam contingent was already overstocked considering the spin-friendly conditions expected in Galle.

Despite his recall, though, Oshada might find it difficult to secure a spot in what is a fairly settled batting order. Dimuth Karunaratne, Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis are all likely to retain their places in the XI, while Ramesh Mendis might slot in at No. 8 to bolster both the batting and spin-bowling ranks. There is also Sadeera Samarawickrama waiting in the wings.

With the remaining three slots going to lead spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and two others - likely two seamers, or possibly even an extra spinner in Jeffrey Vandersay - it's hard to see where Oshada fits in unless one of the senior men in Mathews or Karunaratne makes way.

Both Tests will take place in Galle with the first Test beginning on September 18.

Sri Lanka Test squad against New Zealand